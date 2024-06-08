Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 6.7% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $345,781,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LLY traded up $12.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $849.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,791. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $432.34 and a 52 week high of $856.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $807.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $775.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.93.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock worth $278,236,284. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.