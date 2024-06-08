Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 979,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,290. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

