Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $586,000 Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,290 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $76,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. 2,186,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,135. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.74. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.71.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

