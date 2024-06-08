Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.5% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Danaher by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.8 %

DHR stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.08. 3,626,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,043. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.75. The company has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

