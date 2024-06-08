Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,170 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZNTL stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 444,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,314. The company has a market cap of $754.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.83. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

