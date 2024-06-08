Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,345 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Sutro Biopharma worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 2,879,412 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 119,399 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 641,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 191,345 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $303.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 94.18% and a negative net margin of 74.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on STRO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

