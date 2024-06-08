Scout Investments Inc. Sells 158,552 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,376 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 158,552 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,750. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. CIBC increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

