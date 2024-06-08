Scout Investments Inc. Sells 10,465 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Display worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,623,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,088,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 76,967 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.03. The company had a trading volume of 417,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,091. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.13. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $194.84.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

