Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,085 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,655,000 after buying an additional 672,353 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after buying an additional 124,685 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after buying an additional 88,671 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 250,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,032,000 after buying an additional 82,028 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,689.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 80,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 77,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.21. The stock had a trading volume of 217,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,612. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.74.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

