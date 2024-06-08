Scout Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,780,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Xylem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 69,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its position in Xylem by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 29,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $137.32. 873,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,359. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

