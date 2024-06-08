Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 110,463 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 132.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,463 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. 1,952,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.19.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

