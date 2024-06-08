Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.33% of Dycom Industries worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.71.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.07. The company had a trading volume of 191,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.25. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

