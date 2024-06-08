Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period.

SUPN stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,313. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $511,677.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $436,572.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,383. Insiders own 8.76% of the company's stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

