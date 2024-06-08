Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Insmed worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.85. 2,186,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

