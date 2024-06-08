Scout Investments Inc. Has $15.25 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,298 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,571. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

