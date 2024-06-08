Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.69% of OneSpaWorld worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 7.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $188,633.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $188,633.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,673 shares of company stock valued at $800,870. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 326,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

