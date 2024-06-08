Scotiabank Cuts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.71.
Coveo Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
