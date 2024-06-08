Scotiabank Cuts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.55. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$6.66 and a 1 year high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

