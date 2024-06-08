Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584,272 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $32,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,969,000 after buying an additional 1,547,664 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 656,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,255.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 150,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $560,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

