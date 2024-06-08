Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.89

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.89 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 42.40 ($0.54). Schroder Real Estate Invest shares last traded at GBX 43.40 ($0.56), with a volume of 816,021 shares.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £215.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.89.

Get Schroder Real Estate Invest alerts:

Schroder Real Estate Invest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Invest’s previous dividend of $0.84. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,727.27%.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Invest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.