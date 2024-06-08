Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,101 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of Kimberly-Clark worth $93,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE KMB traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.10 and a 200 day moving average of $125.75. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.