Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 397,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,688,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.56. 2,865,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,143,951. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.