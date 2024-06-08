Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 673,188 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,896,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,188 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $282,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.95. 3,976,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,240. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

