Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 13,305 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270,528 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.22% of EOG Resources worth $153,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,607,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after acquiring an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.19. 2,494,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,399. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

