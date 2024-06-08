Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,115 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $131,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $8.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.12. 4,997,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.63 and its 200 day moving average is $297.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.