Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,764 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.46% of Steel Dynamics worth $87,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of STLD traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.54. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.