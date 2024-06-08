Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Equinix were worth $194,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $9.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $753.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,384. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $759.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $804.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

