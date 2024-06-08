Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 32,863 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,863 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.38% of VeriSign worth $80,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.1 %

VRSN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,283. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average is $193.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $226.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

