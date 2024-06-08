Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $480,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,264,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $490.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,423. The stock has a market cap of $444.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $493.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.