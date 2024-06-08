Schroder Investment Management Group Has $78.16 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of AMETEK worth $78,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,051,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after acquiring an additional 674,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $589,098,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,586,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,410,000 after purchasing an additional 252,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,362,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,078,000 after purchasing an additional 96,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.00. 1,265,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.64.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

