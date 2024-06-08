Schroder Investment Management Group Has $67.34 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,605 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.65% of Vipshop worth $67,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Vipshop by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 625,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 224,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 495.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Vipshop Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 3,616,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.