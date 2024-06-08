Schroder Investment Management Group Has $243.58 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,821,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 389,146 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Cisco Systems worth $243,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,069,815,000 after buying an additional 1,790,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,537,000 after buying an additional 1,847,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,528,939,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,536,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,802,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 15,734,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,696,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

