Schroder Investment Management Group Has $164.82 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,706 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $164,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 142,088 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.5 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.00. The stock had a trading volume of 898,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $264.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,077 shares of company stock worth $2,594,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

