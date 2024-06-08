Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,173 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ventas were worth $64,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $231,512,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,076 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,297,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $56,815,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $49.71. 1,489,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -947.32%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

