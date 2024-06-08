Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1,830.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $111,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $86.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,934,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.