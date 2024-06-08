Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Sherwin-Williams worth $141,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW traded down $12.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.33 and a 200 day moving average of $311.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

