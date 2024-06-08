Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 298,268 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,807,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 298,268 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $74,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,726 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 207,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,035,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

