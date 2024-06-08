Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

TSE:SAP opened at C$29.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.03. Saputo has a one year low of C$25.28 and a one year high of C$34.90.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

