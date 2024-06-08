Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

Saputo (TSE:SAPFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Saputo

Saputo Trading Up 6.8 %

TSE:SAP opened at C$29.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.03. Saputo has a one year low of C$25.28 and a one year high of C$34.90.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.