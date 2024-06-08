Sapphire 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,094.74 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $6,094.74 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,684.56 or 0.05311557 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00048126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00016482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,776,057,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,468,575 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

