Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.25 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.130-0.150 EPS.

Samsara stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. Samsara has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.91.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,296,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,296,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,772,783 shares of company stock valued at $64,729,455 in the last 90 days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

