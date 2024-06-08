Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 62,454 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

