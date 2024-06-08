Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,406 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.34% of Rush Enterprises worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,689 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,863,000 after buying an additional 2,041,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,225,000 after buying an additional 1,220,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,343,000 after acquiring an additional 744,310 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,954,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUSHA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. 251,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

