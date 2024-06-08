Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Major Shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 51,063 Shares

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 51,063 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $10,212.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,098,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,419,616.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 7th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 179,695 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $28,751.20.
  • On Monday, June 3rd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 28,192 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $6,202.24.
  • On Friday, May 31st, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 70,698 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $15,553.56.
  • On Wednesday, April 24th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 18,621 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $6,889.77.
  • On Monday, April 22nd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 3,200 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $1,088.00.
  • On Friday, April 19th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 12,086 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $4,109.24.
  • On Wednesday, April 17th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 11,690 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $3,740.80.
  • On Monday, April 15th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 8,859 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $2,923.47.
  • On Friday, April 12th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 18,740 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $6,559.00.

Rubicon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RBT opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $170.66 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBT. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Rubicon Technologies from $1.60 to $0.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

