RTW Investments LP Takes $6.31 Million Position in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)

RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,178,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,000. RTW Investments LP owned 175.49% of SAB Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $319,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SABS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SABS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. 9,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

