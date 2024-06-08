RTW Investments LP Raises Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 163.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 505,706 shares during the quarter. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.0% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 4.13% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $188,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,770,000 after purchasing an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after buying an additional 91,337 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,110,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 296,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.33. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 EPS for the current year.

MDGL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.09.

In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,529.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,529.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,389,547 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

