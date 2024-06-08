RTW Investments LP Buys Shares of 5,175,832 CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,175,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,821,000. CARGO Therapeutics makes up 1.9% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned 12.56% of CARGO Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,333,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRGX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. 300,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,684. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $33.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRGX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.