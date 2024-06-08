RTW Investments LP Buys 376,861 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,861 shares during the quarter. Merus accounts for approximately 1.0% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Merus were worth $65,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Merus by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.6% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 669,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,184. Merus has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,335.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Merus from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

