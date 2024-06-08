Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,242 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVT opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In related news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,777.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

