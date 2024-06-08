Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $420.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CRWD opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

