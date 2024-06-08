Royal Bank of Canada Raises Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $53.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.47) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

