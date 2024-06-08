Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $218.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $222.00 to $218.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.38.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

HON opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.67. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $355,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.